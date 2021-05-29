1,040 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $353.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $243.09 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

