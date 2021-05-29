10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $45,707.46 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TXG stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.11. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

