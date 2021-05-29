112,200 Shares in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $68,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $25.17 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

