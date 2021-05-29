11,225 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Insiders have sold 4,408 shares of company stock worth $63,563 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.