12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) Short Interest Update

12 ReTech Co. (OTCMKTS:RETC) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 29th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,626,420,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of 12 ReTech stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. 12 ReTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request.

