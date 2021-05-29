12,051 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,652,000 after buying an additional 246,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $1,901,706 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

