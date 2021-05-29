$130.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $130.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the lowest is $129.90 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $512.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.50 million to $512.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.45 million, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $519.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. 326,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,839. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

