$137.35 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $137.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.20 million and the highest is $137.50 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $559.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,657. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,361. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

