$145.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce sales of $145.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the highest is $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $159.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $582.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. 475,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

