1,465 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $255.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.38.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

