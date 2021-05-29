1,698 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $270.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $190.24 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.