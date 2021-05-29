17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.28.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

