$19.05 Million in Sales Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post sales of $19.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $56.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $35.11 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

