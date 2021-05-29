19,734 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.11 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $176,491 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

