20,572 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in XPeng by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in XPeng by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.12.

NYSE XPEV opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion and a PE ratio of -19.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

