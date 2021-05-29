$218.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will post sales of $218.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $873.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $940.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,504 shares of company stock valued at $491,493. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rayonier by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. 872,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,339. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

