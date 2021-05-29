233 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,361.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,366.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,225.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

