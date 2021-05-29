23,730 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KE in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 345.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

