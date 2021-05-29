27,020 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 27,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

