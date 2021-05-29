28,773 Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 335.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caleres has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $961.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.