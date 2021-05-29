-$3.61 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($3.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.17). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.68) to ($13.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($13.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.08) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of MDGL opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.