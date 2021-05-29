-$3.61 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will post ($3.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.17). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.68) to ($13.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($13.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.08) to ($5.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of MDGL opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $142.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

