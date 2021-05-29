$31.38 Million in Sales Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report $31.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.70 million and the highest is $39.05 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year sales of $128.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $148.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.82 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $151.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of TWO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 2,273,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,958. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

