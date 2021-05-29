$326.78 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce sales of $326.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.35 million and the lowest is $325.21 million. RadNet reported sales of $190.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RadNet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in RadNet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.