35,275 Shares in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Hess Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

In other news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,609,236 shares of company stock worth $73,649,620.

NYSE HESM opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $637.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.27. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

