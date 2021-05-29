35,593 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $902,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.11. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock worth $443,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.