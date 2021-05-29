3,766 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

