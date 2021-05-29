37,952 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $12,362,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

