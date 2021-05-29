-$4.55 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will post earnings per share of ($4.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.32) to ($1.75). United Airlines posted earnings of ($9.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.00) to ($10.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.86) to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $58.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

