4,215 Shares in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 411.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

CLIX opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.90. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

