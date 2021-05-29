$463.69 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce $463.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.18 million and the highest is $469.90 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $400.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 281,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

