48,706 Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $497,061. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

