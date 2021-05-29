$549.60 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $549.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.40 million and the lowest is $526.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,965. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

