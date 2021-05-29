5,836 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

NYSE AMT opened at $255.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

