$596.75 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce sales of $596.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $609.10 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $419.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,006 shares during the period.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.