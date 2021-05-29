6,915,199 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,915,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,688,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Street Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

