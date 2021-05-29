7,349 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $211.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

