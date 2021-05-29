7,467 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.81.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

