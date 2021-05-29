$79.68 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report sales of $79.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.44 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $326.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.81 million to $337.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $386.40 million, with estimates ranging from $313.84 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 416,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after purchasing an additional 96,553 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,453. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

