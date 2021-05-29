8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.