8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $32,328.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after buying an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

