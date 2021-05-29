$94.62 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $94.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 62,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,262. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

