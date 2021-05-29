Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of ACCD opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $54,050,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,813 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Accolade by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $41,847,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

