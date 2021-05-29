AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One AceD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $120,665.18 and $435.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

