Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.18

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 147,128 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

