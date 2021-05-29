Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMIGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $2.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

