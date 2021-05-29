Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.