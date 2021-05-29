Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 188,856 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Covanta worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 370.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

