Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 8.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 6.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ABB by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.14 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

