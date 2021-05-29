Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

