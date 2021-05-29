Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

