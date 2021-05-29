Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $171,299,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $329.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.23 and a 200-day moving average of $393.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.